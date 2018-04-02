SYSCO Co. (SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $14.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.52 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $13.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 billion to $58.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $61.33 billion to $61.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SYSCO (NYSE SYY) opened at $60.12 on Friday. SYSCO has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $30,991.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Goetz sold 11,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $702,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,748. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYSCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,348,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,691,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

