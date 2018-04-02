TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung (TEG) Receives €17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung (ETR:TEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.00 ($20.99).

TEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €16.60 ($20.49) target price on shares of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a €17.10 ($21.11) price target on shares of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.30 ($21.36) price target on shares of TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

TEG stock opened at €16.86 ($20.81) on Friday. TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung has a 52-week low of €12.41 ($15.32) and a 52-week high of €16.70 ($20.62).

About TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligung

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company acquires, rents, and manages residential properties in the regions, such as Berlin, Dresden, Chemnitz, Erfurt, Gera, Hamburg, Leipzig, Rhine-Ruhr, Rostock, and Salzgitter. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses.

