TAGRcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (TAGR)

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TAGRcoin has a total market cap of $32,709.00 and $2.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TAGRcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One TAGRcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About TAGRcoin

TAGR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin. TAGRcoin’s official website is www.tagrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TAGRcoin

TAGRcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy TAGRcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TAGRcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TAGRcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

