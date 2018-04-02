Tailored Brands (TLRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,234.03, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Tailored Brands news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $1,301,418.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tailored Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tailored Brands by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

