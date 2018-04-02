Talen Energy (TLN) Bonds Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 10.5% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $86.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

TLN stock remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Talen Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

