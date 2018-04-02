Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 755.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEP opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,773.55, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

