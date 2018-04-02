Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1654385316633 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $22.00 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $2,079.84, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.67 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

