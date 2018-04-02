TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

“We have gained interest in TPIV due to the position it is establishing in the grim field of ovarian cancer. While not a primary endpoint, the company attained the attention of clinicians and researchers at such an early stage. We believe this clinical data is a promising foundation and will continue to monitor its progress especially since we are now anticipating similar efficacy data in the ongoing Phase 2 trial of TPIV200. We therefore are initiating our coverage of TPIV with a Speculative Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $5.50.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIV opened at $3.38 on Friday. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

TapImmune Company Profile

TapImmune Inc is an immuno-oncology company. The Company specializes in the development of peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing vaccines that target candidate breast cancers, colorectal cancers, ovarian cancers and non-small cell lung cancers.

