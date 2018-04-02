Target Coin Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00692339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178529 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029322 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

