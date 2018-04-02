Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Given a $124.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) has been given a $124.00 price target by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE TARO opened at $98.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,959.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.43%. equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

