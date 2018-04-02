Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives GBX 731 Average PT from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 731 ($10.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Agricole decreased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 670 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.70) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 735 ($10.15) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £57,100 ($78,889.20).

TATE remained flat at $GBX 544.60 ($7.52) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($11.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tate-lyle-plc-tate-receives-gbx-731-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.