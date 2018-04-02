Altius Minerals (ALS) PT Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$14.06 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$15.58.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal.

