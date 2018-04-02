TD Securities Trims AGF Management (AGF.B) Target Price to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on AGF Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

Shares of AGF Management stock remained flat at $C$6.70 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$8.47.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

