Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Lowered to $1.20 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $1.60 to $1.20 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 19,030,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 549,135 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,585,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,281,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 962,141 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 89.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 6,910,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

