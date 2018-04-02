Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 153,963 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,016,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,831.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 320,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $712.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

