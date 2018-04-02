Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $416,000 in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,328.83, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.78. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a negative net margin of 1,855.42%. analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

