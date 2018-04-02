Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 296.3% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 194.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.48, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.44%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,305,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

