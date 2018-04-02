Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.34, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.86. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. Amerisafe’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $45,280.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

