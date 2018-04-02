9,561 Shares in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtusa by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,972,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,126 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,106 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $698,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $178,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,664 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTU opened at $48.46 on Monday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,426.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.81 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

