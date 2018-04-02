Teachers Advisors LLC Has $23.76 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Wells Fargo upped their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

IHS Markit stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,271.54, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

