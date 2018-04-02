Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,637 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $61,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17,378.43, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Vetr cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/teachers-advisors-llc-grows-stake-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-updated-updated.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.