Teachers Advisors LLC Has $54.08 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Extra Space Storage worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

In related news, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $4,061,352.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $75,090.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,659.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $5,388,931. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11,010.68, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.74 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 44.67%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $92.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

