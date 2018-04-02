Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 256,078 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,078 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $55,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $21,853,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,781 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $106.26 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,099.68, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

