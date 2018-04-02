Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Holdings Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Pacific Gas and Electric worth $52,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

PCG stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22,622.59, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.07. Pacific Gas and Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $39,246.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $198,245.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

