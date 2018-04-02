Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $113.40. 25,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,877.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $127.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $539,294.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 424,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,793,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 96,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $10,405,822.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,594,528.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,759,230. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/teachers-advisors-llc-reduces-holdings-in-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-updated.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.