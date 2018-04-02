Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) Stake Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,850,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,282,000 after purchasing an additional 144,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 257,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 656,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21 shares of company stock valued at $1,170 and have sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,837.99, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

