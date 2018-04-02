Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,555 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,647,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,733,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 108.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,701,000 after buying an additional 1,017,115 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,892,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,583,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

PB opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5,071.90, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.43 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,470,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CFO David Hollaway sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $136,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Epps sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $818,280. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

