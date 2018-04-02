Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Team worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Team by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Team by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 44,852.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 429,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Team by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 253,187 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP grew its holdings in Team by 1,214.4% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 327,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 302,959 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TISI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Team to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Team from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens upgraded Team from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of TISI opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.32, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.48. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $30.20.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $316.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg L. Boane purchased 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,882.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

