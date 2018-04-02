Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $64.43 Million Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.72% of Tech Data worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,672,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 553,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 196,834 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 8,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,940,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tech Data by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 133,530 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3,248.90, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $111.10.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tech-data-corp-tecd-stake-boosted-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.