TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0071835900881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share alerts:

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,731. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13,741.13, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $570,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,098.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,809. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/technipfmc-plc-ordinary-share-fti-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.