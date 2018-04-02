Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Short Interest Update

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,895 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 26,188,817 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,227,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 525,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period.

Shares of XLK opened at $65.42 on Monday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $71.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

