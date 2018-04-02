Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Receives $29.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,572.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,669,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,606,000 after buying an additional 189,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,200,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,892,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,608,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,035,000 after purchasing an additional 393,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

