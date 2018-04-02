Teck Resources (TECK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News headlines about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7784002878513 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,310. The stock has a market cap of $14,572.43, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Several analysts have commented on TECK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $36.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

