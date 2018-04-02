Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,471,037 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 10,207,390 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,955 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. UBS upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,377 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 16,259,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,690 shares during the period. Greywolf Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 585.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 362,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 309,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services.

