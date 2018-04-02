Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Teekay (NYSE: TK) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Teekay to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -8.05% -3.36% -1.08% Teekay Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion -$151.71 million -5.86 Teekay Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.40

Teekay has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Teekay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teekay and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 2 0 0 1.67 Teekay Competitors 330 868 1000 10 2.31

Teekay presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.47%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Teekay’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Teekay rivals beat Teekay on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector. It is also involved in the conventional tanker business. Teekay provides a set of marine services to the oil and gas companies. The Company has four lines of business: offshore logistics (shuttle tankers, the HiLoad DP unit, floating storage and off-take (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels), offshore production (floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units), liquefied gas carriers and conventional tankers.

