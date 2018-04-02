Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of THW opened at $12.83 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Kent acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

