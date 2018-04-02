Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €11.00 ($13.58) target price on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.80 ($15.80) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tele Columbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

ETR:TC1 opened at €8.77 ($10.83) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a 12-month low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a 12-month high of €10.40 ($12.84).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

