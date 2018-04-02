TELE2 (TLTZY) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) is one of 72 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TELE2 to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A TELE2 Competitors 601 1838 1922 96 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 68.55%. Given TELE2’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELE2 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

TELE2 has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2’s peers have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90% TELE2 Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $3.31 billion -$229.35 million -25.66 TELE2 Competitors $17.66 billion $2.04 billion 18.13

TELE2’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TELE2. TELE2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TELE2 pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

