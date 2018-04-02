Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,672 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 433.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 374,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,895,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 190,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,459,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,897,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3,114.67, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $801,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at $512,415.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Wittwer sold 285,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $7,771,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

