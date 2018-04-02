Telia (TLSNY) vs. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Critical Review

Telia (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Telia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telia and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia 20.02% 11.19% 4.38% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 11.36% 16.18% 7.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telia and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia $9.85 billion 2.05 $436.27 million $0.88 10.61 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.84 billion 1.71 $542.67 million $0.78 12.06

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telia. Telia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telia and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia 1 1 0 0 1.50 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Telia pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Telia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telia Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access and telecommunication services. It operates through Sweden and Europe segments. The company offers mobile, broadband, and fixed voice TV services. It connects businesses, individuals, families, and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. Telia Company AB (publ) markets its products and services under the Azercell, Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Sonera, TeleFinland, Geocell, Kcell, Activ, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, LMT Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Moldcell, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, Halebop, Tcell, and Ucell brands. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

