TenX Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00012835 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Huobi, BigONE and Livecoin. TenX has a total market capitalization of $93.90 million and $4.28 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00691017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029453 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, ChaoEX, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BigONE, Gate.io, Kucoin, Livecoin, CoolCoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

