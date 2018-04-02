Tesla (TSLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Tesla stock opened at $266.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tesla has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,954.66, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. research analysts expect that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $456,344.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,719 shares of company stock worth $2,827,816 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,045,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tesla by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

