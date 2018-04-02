TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7112992953597 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

