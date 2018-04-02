Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Receives $109.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $5.08) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,716.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 23,831 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,629,989.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 141,638 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $15,738,814.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,801,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. National Pension Service increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 848,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,650,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,187,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,070 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

