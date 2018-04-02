Texas Instruments (TXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs in the past 12 months.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. 1,640,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,205.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 141,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $15,738,814.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,801,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,093.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,611,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,210 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,573.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,774,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 864.6% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,378,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,255 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,482,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

