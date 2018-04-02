Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $57.78 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,122.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

