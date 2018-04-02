Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.24. 781,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,442. The stock has a market cap of $4,122.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $355,569.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,769.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,418 shares of company stock worth $3,671,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

