Textron (TXT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Headlines about Textron (NYSE:TXT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.5677838428558 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:TXT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.65. 1,403,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,436.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Textron has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

