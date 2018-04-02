TFS Financial (TFSL) Given News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

Headlines about TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TFS Financial earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.1252675439137 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TFSL opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,125.83, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. ValuEngine cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.

In related news, COO Meredith S. Weil acquired 5,330 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,896.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben S. Stefanski III sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $401,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tfs-financial-tfsl-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-02-updated.html.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.