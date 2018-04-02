The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Holdings Raised by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $185,268.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

